The break for the national teams is always a useful period for formations from all over Europe to start seriously planning purchases for next season. In Italy the Milan in this sense it is particularly active, with Maldini e Massara who would have identified the shot to be placed in attack.

🔴⚫ Milan, the idea for the attack is Retegui

According to the latest transfer market news, the Rossoneri management would have been greatly impressed by Mateo Retegui. The footballer currently at Tigrebut owned by Boca Juniorsis currently in Coverciano with the national team, fighting for a starting shirt.

The class of 1999 is doing very well in the Argentine league, having already scored six goals in his first eight games. The Xeneizeshowever, they ask no less than eight million to let him go to Europe. The Rossoneri management evaluates the opportunity, also noting the fluctuating returns of Rebic ed Origi. In the summer, the negotiation will come alive.

⚫🔵 Roberto Firmino opportunity for Inter

Even at Inter, the summer could bring about big changes, especially in attack where the only certainty of permanence is lautaro martinez. Dzeko is expiring, Correa did not meet expectations and the loan of Luke he is considered too expensive for the Nerazzurri coffers, as well as having disappointed with what has been shown on the pitch up to now. Precisely for this reason, the Nerazzurri management to place the ideal partner alongside Lautaro Martinez.

The first choice always remains Thuram Jr, but the “castings” in attack are not finished. Inter would set their sights on Roberto Firminocenter forward of Liverpool. The number 9 of the Reds is out of contract and would like a new experience in Europe. Inter have already made the first polls with the player’s entourage and it remains to be seen whether Firmino will want a new experience in Italy.

🔵 Insigne away from Toronto? Galatasaray will take care of it

The Adventure of Lorenzo Insigne in MLS it didn’t start in the best way. The former Napoli captain has encountered more than a few difficulties in establishing himself, also due to some physical problems. Also on the sporting level the Toronto he disappointed and this could have affected the will of the former blue number 24 to stay in Canada.

Indeed, according to the Turkish newspaper EveningLorenzo Insigne would intend to change the scene and return to Europe: and the Galatasaray he would be thinking about it. To advocate the signing of him would be in particular Dries Mertenshis great friend and former strike partner at Napoli. Insigne – it reads – would be willing to slightly lower the engagement just to live the experience in Turkey. It remains to be seen whether this possibility can actually materialize.