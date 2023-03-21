The eight countries that are part of the Amazon basin agreed to strengthen plans for protection of the Amazon river.

This was announced during the regional workshop for monitoring water resources, within the framework of the Amazon Basin project for the Implementation of the Strategic Action Plan PAE.

Through this plan, regional actions are developed to strengthen governance of water resources and environmental monitoring throughout the basin with binational and national interventions.

In this initiative, in addition to ColombiaBolivia, Brazil, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela participate.

Strategies

The Director of Integral Management of Water Resources of the Ministry of the Environment of Colombia, Fabián Mauricio Caicedo, presented during the meeting the Strategic Actionsto ensure the Integrated and Sustainable Management of Transboundary Water Resources of the Amazon River Basin, considering climate variability and change.

The first is the hydrogeological, vulnerability and risk assessment for the development of protection policies and use of groundwater for the cross-border region of Leticia (Colombia) and Tabatinga (Brazil) which has an advance of 74% and is expected to end in 2023.

The second, actions in favor of the use and management of fishery resources of high socioeconomic value in the basins of the ZIF Border Integration Zone of Colombia and Peru.

The third, payment schemes for ecosystem services to improve water quality through the management of the Amazonas-Orinoco transition zone, in Colombia.

The implementation of the PAE will provide ecological, social and economic benefits, contributing so that the Amazonian countries comply with their Sustainable Development Goals SDG and the goals of the environmental conventions.

This initiative is implemented by the United Nations Environment Program and executed by the Organization of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty, with a duration of four years and financing of $11.7 million dollars from the Global Environment Facility and a national co-financing of more than $140 million dollars.

