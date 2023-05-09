I have the car! – The blog of Cameroonaiseries

Anyone who knows me knows that I’ve never been a big fan of four-wheelers. But paradoxically for some time, I have the car!

Ever since I was little, I had never been fascinated by four-wheeled vehicles. Yet my father used all kinds of cars: pick-ups, sedans, 4×4s, convertibles, etc.

I have always hated cars because I found them very expensive and generally very cumbersome. I was not unhappy when I got into someone’s beautiful car, but that was not enough to make me want to become the owner one day too. Besides, I definitely stopped thinking about owning a car since April 2018, when I saw all the annoyances I encountered with my gigantic Peugeot brand scooter…

How to buy a car here in Douala

To buy a used car here in Douala, it’s very simple but it’s also very, very complicated!

Already, all the sellers will tell you that their vehicle is great! Resellers will overbid the original price set by the real owner, in order to significantly increase their commissions and margins. Intermediaries will offer you vehicles that are not even normally usable anymore, and they will offer them to you at prices that are so exorbitant…

When I wanted to buy my car, I didn’t know much about it. I didn’t even watch Auto-Moto on TF1 to begin with. I didn’t know how to tell the difference between the different brands or the different models. This is how I was informed that 85% of Douala’s car fleet is Toyota — mostly — and Mercedes. I was taught that their parts are relatively easy to find for Toyotas, but these cars are also stolen very easily. I’ve been told that “No Name” brands like Hyundai, Kia, Ford, Suzuki, Honda, Mazda, Renault, Chevrolet and so on have parts that cost twice as much as Toyotas, and that sometimes even they were systematically untraceable!

I learned that there were used cars from Europe that were never driven here at home (or so we’re led to believe), and that they cost four times as much because they were definitely more reliable. But that there were also second hands, third hands, even fourth hands, moreover I saw an old Corolla 111 that Pierre La Paix Ndamè had come to offer me almost 350,000 FCFA only…

My car is Mercedes. Source: Facebook/CC

My car is a Mercedes

Finally I took a Mercedes! Against all odds. A Mercedes Kompressor Class C, from the 180 series. My advisers had however strongly advised me against it, supposedly because it would be too difficult for me to maintain […] I asked them if it was good, they replied “Yes”. I asked them if the engine still responded perfectly, and they replied that it was in perfect working order.

So I replied to them: “Let me take my car! »

I then paid what was necessary for the certificate of sale at the police station, I recovered the parts of the vehicle (there is only the technical visit which was still up to date) and I paid part of the money to the seller. I managed two or three small things with the intermediary who had offered me this business, and then I embarked this whole little group (the salesman, the intermediary, the mechanic, my advisers) in a cabaret where we we ended the evening until the early morning…

Women love the smell of fuel

Ever since I got my Mercedes Kompressor Class C 180 series, women are already following me like spiders and panthers. My exes have started to resurface again in my hilarious little life, and they’re already telling me that “Be’ee! Do you even know that I missed you a lot? »

Since I bought my new car, people suddenly find me more interesting. I became cuter, funnier, more romantic, smarter, in short, more charismatic. Especially since when a girl sits next to me in the passenger seat and fastens her seatbelt, she immediately gets the coolness from my air conditioner. She can tap on the touch screen of my video player to listen to good music, whether in Bluetooth mode or in YouTube mode. All in a comforting atmosphere that is conducive to the most daring and also the most libidinous touching.

There’s even a girl who told me the other day that she would like to spend a whole weekend with me! There is another woman who has offered to come and cook for me all week. There is yet another cameruineuse who didn’t really like meeting me before, when I was still riding my old Bazar motorcycle, but who asked me this morning if I’m still single and if I’m already really ready for marriage…

I have my car!

I have the car! I am welcome to the club, since from now on my main problems will be the garage, oil change, refueling, car vignette, insurance, technical inspection, tolls, radar, gray card, etc.

I have the car! This is the first time I’ve owned a vehicle, and yet I’ve had my driver’s license since September 2015!

I bought a sophisticated car almost against general opinion, since all my advisers told me that it was not advisable for a first driver.

But it was a very good deal, and above all I mainly wanted to have fun. And when I see how people suddenly find me more interesting (and they scramble to get me to borrow my car), I tell myself that I made the right choice. Because for me, the car should not only be considered or used as a means of transport…

Ecclesiastes DEUDJUII love my car!

