«I hid where the skittles are» – Corriere TV

The words of Brandon, who managed to save himself during the massacre in the Lewiston bowling alley

(LaPresse) At least 22 people died during a shooting that occurred in a bowling alley and in a bar in Lewiston, a city in Maine, United States. The man suspected of opening fire is Robert Card, former instructor in the Army Reserves USA and recently admitted to a mental health facility, according to a police bulletin. The police are still looking for the killer.

Brandon, who managed to save himself from the massacre at the Grille and Sparetime Recreation, recounted what happened on Wednesday 25 October. «I was with my back to the door, as soon as I turned I saw that he had a weapon in his hand. I slipped where the pins are, I climbed onto the car and stayed on top for about 10 minutes until the police arrived – said the citizen – More than 10 were shots, I don’t know how to explain it, it shouldn’t be seen in the real life,” he added. (LaPresse)

October 26, 2023

