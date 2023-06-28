I love two girls! – The blog of Cameroonaiseries

For confidentiality reasons, I do not intend to reveal their identity to you here. But it is clear that I am indeed in love with two girls!

I flirted with two girls

In reality it is much more than that! Because I recognize that I am periodically a compulsive flirt, and that if they didn’t hold me back (especially if they didn’t stop me when I was already drunk eh), I would have probably already courted half of the pretty girls who reside here in the city of Douala…

But I’m talking about two girls because those are the two girls that caught my attention. The first was when I was looking for a new house to rent to make my move, and the second was when I was coming back from the swimming pool there in the Akwa district. I had approached them naturally as I do with all the others, but except that I had no idea they would make me fall so deeply in love…

I’m dating two girls

I’ve been dating both girls for eight months now. I invite them each in turn, but sometimes I give them gifts simultaneously.

I’m dating both girls because I have a deep feeling that I really love them each. I never asked myself whether to choose between one or the other. I never gave them a glimpse of my alternative infidelity. However, I am very faithful to these two girls, since I never dared to half-open the portal of my heart to a possible third Cameroonian. But I tell myself that I am in the process of failing because I know that love is not like friendship; since it is allowed to have a thousand friends, but paradoxically it is not allowed to have several sexual partners at the same time…

There are peoples where it is possible to appear with two lovers. Source: bbci.co.uk / Image taken with permission

I want to get married with two girls

Honestly eh, I would really like to marry each of these girls. But I know that will be impossible since I am personally opposed to polygamy. I know they wouldn’t like it either, since every Cameroonian dreams of owning her own husband alone, and with whom she will give birth to as many children as possible…

I still want to marry the two girls! I can’t imagine choosing one over the other. I don’t see myself separating from one or the other. I don’t even think and I don’t even consider losing one of these girls for good, because I sincerely want to end my life with both of them at the same time. But as I said, I know that will be impossible for me since personally I am a great defender of monogamy!

I like both girls

I love these two girls! They are however very different from each other, but each of them seduces me in its own way. There is the one I had met in Bonamoussadi when I was looking for my new house to rent here in Logpom, and who is very obedient and very caring. And there’s the one I met when I was coming home from the pool with my friend Pierre La Paix Ndamèand who has a strong character but who is strongly maternal and sometimes also extraordinarily romantic.

And I tell myself that I am very lucky. I have the chance to rub shoulders with two girls who are wonderfully beautiful and who give it back to me a hundredfold. I have the opportunity to be able to switch between celibacy and polygamy. I’m so lucky to be able to make this difficult choice between my two dazzling lovers, because a few months ago I really didn’t love any woman! And I think you can blame me for everything right now, huh, but you shouldn’t blame me because I decided to give my heart to these two girls that I consider irreplaceable…

I love two women!

So for reasons of confidentiality and privacy, I would not like to reveal their identity to you in this article. But it is clear that eh, I am indeed in love with two Cameroonians…

I love two girls! The first lives in the Omnisports district, she is from Yabassi, she has a sinusoidal morphology and when she stares at me I literally feel transfigured.

I love two women! The second seems a little more docile to me, she lived in Akwa-Nord, she is from Bomono and when she kisses me I feel instantly transformed.

I am sincerely in love with these two young ladies at the same time, and if I tell you about it, it is first and foremost to beg you to help me.

‘Cause when I started flirting with these two pretty ladies, I had no idea it could get so serious! And since it is frowned upon to share your affection between several sweethearts at the same time, I find myself thus condemned to make an impossible choice and yet which will prove to be inevitable.

Even if it seems unimaginable since I definitely love both girls.

