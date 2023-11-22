«I thought about ending it, I didn’t have the courage» – breaking latest news

The young man accused of the aggravated voluntary murder of Giulia Cecchettin, his ex-girlfriend found dead last Saturday, and the words to the investigators in Germany who stopped him

Filippo Turetta tried “several times to end it” during his escape but said he didn’t have the courage to do so. The confession emerges from the interrogation report to the German authorities. To the investigators who stopped him, Turetta admitted to having «killed his girlfriend» and that he tried “to end it” but didn’t have the courage.

“I killed my girlfriend, I wandered these days because I was trying to end it, I thought several times about crashing into an obstacle and several times I threw a knife at my throat, but I didn’t have the courage to end it.”

Meanwhile, this morning, the German authorities gave the green light to Turetta’s extradition to Italy. With a statement received by Corriere, the Naumburg Court of Appeal confirms that it has opened the way for the handover to the Italian authorities.

«In the European arrest warrant the accused is accused of having intentionally committed such serious bodily harm to another person in Italy as to cause his death».

When the German officers opened his bag – after finding him stopped with his headlights off in the emergency lane of the Berlin-Munich motorway – they found a kitchen knife with a twelve-centimetre blade. There was blood everywhere: on his shoes, on his clothes, on the seats.

Giulia’s autopsy will be performed on December 1st in Padua

The autopsy on Giulia Cecchettin’s body will be performed on December 1st at 9 am at the Institute of Pathological Anatomy of the University Clinic of Padua. Ansa learned this from sources close to the investigation. Among others, the anatomopathologist Antonello Cirnelli, appointed today as expert for the Cecchettin family, will also participate in the examination. The other professionals in charge of the examination, by the Venice Prosecutor’s Office, and of the suspect Filippo Turetta, will be indicated in the next few days.

Turetta will be extradited to Italy by military flight

Filippo Turetta will be extradited from Germany and repatriated to Italy on a military flight. The LaPresse agency learned this from qualified sources. The procedure, extraordinary compared to usual, which involves the use of airliners, is necessary due to the media outcry that the affair has caused and for reasons of expediency given that the presence of Turetta among the passengers of a common airliner could disturb public order on board the aircraft.

