Coima Sgr ready to invest 3 billion to develop the cities of the future

An investment plan in the real estate sector from 3 billion euros in the period 2024-2026. This was announced on Tuesday 21st Coima Sgr, company founded and led by Manfredi Catella, which deals with the development and management of real estate assets on behalf of institutional investors. In particular, the Impact fund will reach 1 billion euros in collections by the end of the year and in addition the stockholders have already approved the increase in the initial size from 1 to 2 billion euros of equity, with the aim (between co-investments, partnerships and financing) of reaching a economic impact of up to 10 billion.

In general, in the three-year period 2024-2026 all new Coima funds dedicated to the energy transition in sectors such as residential, tourism and other strategic sectors will be classified as sustainable (i.e. classified pursuant to articles 8 and 9 of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation) and will have an overall investment target of up to 2 billion euros.

The data was provided during the course Real Estate Forum organized by Coima in Rome, an event which had the cities of the future at the center of the debate, a true pivot for the economic and social development of the country. «The historical and market context we are experiencing requires the commitment and cohesion of multiple actors to achieve the energy, social and technological transition objectives: national and supranational investors, institutions and operators in the real asset sector are called to respond to these instances by making a common front towards the changes dictated by the new social and demographic trends that are transforming our lifestyles”, he commented Catella.

The goals achieved by the investment vehicles of Fine dedicated to urban regeneration and building reuse «confirm Italy as a strategic market, both for national and international capitals, in the infrastructural evolution of the territory and of our cities as a model of sustainable development on a global level». Over the last few years, Coima has involved in projects large Italian investors such as social security funds and large foreign entities.

The Impact Fund, established in 2020, aims for example to contribute to the ecological and social transition of Italian cities through investment in building reuse at building level and in urban regeneration at neighborhood scale. Today it is the first Italian closed investment fund cwith measurable ESG impact objectives but also the largest discretionary investment fund in urban regeneration ever raised in Italy, with over 800 million euros raised already. The fund is participated by primary national institutional investors, including the Foundation EnpamEarnings ForensicEarnings Commercial Doctors, It arches, BCC Credito CooperativoFoundation Cariparo, Company of Saint Paul as well as Coima Sgr itself.

Among the news for the group led by Catella are those linked to the completion of the first closing of the new fund for 200 million euros Coima Opportunity Fund III, dedicated to the energy transition and the reuse of buildings, thanks to the adhesion of a primary Asian sovereign wealth fund as anchor investor, who identified the initiative as strategic for channeling investments into the country’s real economy. The fund has a collection target of 500 million euros in 2024, with an expected rate of return (levered IRR) of 14% and an already identified pipeline of over 1 billion euros.