Igoke in the final of the BIH League playoffs Sport

The basketball players of Igokea are the first finalists of the BIH League playoffs.

Source: Igokea m:tel/Marija Vuruna

Bijeljina Budućnost did not manage to make a surprise in the semi-final playoff series of the BIH League.

Igokea basketball players, after winning 94:74 in the first game of the semi-final series played in Laktaši, defeated Budućnost in Bijeljina, this time with 92:90 after drama in the last few minutes.

With this “narrow” but well-deserved victory, Vlade Jovanović’s team qualified for the playoff final, where they will fight for the championship title against the winner of the second semi-final between Borca and Široki.

The tie lasted ten minutes and the first quarter ended 23:23, and then Igokea reached a double-digit advantage in the next five minutes.

At the beginning of the third quarter, Bućnost reduced the score to 49:45 with the points of Peljta, but the visitors quickly broke away and once again gained a significant advantage.

Uncertainty was restored only in the last five minutes of the game, when Budućnost, after two used free throws by Ilić, came within one possession of the deficit – it was 77:74, but very briefly, as foreigner I Nerandžić used his throws in the second.

The drama was still not over, even after Kondić hit a three-pointer from eight meters for 82:74.

The local basketball players, with quick attacks and pressing, reached only two points, and with this difference we entered the last minute of the match, in which we saw drama.

To the “two plus one” of Đorđević, Sikiras responded with a three-pointer, to a foul in the attack of Budućnosti, Igokea responded with a loose ball so that with 19 seconds left it was 88:87 for “Igos”.

This was followed by a penalty shootout in which Igoke did better, who did not allow the opponent to get a chance to shoot for three points to reach overtime, but “cut” the game and sent the Buducnosti basketball players to the free throw line.

Jovanovic hit a free throw four seconds before the end and reduced the score to 92:90, and then deliberately missed the second one, so that his team could get the ball and try to at least reach a tie, but his teammates didn’t catch the ball and it was all over.

Igoke was led to victory by Kosta Kondić with 23 and Nikola Marić with 22 points, while the best scorer in the game was Vojin Ilić from Budućnost with 28 points.