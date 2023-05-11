Construction of the Windpeshi wind farm, in La Guajira, continues to be blocked

Despite the fact that the Ministry of Mines and Energy announced that, through dialogues, they managed to get the community of Romana lift the blockade on the Windpeshi wind farm, Located between the municipalities of Uribia and Maicao, La Guajira, the project remains paralyzed.

This was stated by the construction company Enel Green Power, which celebrated the decision of the partiality of Julapa (belonging to the community of Romana) because the road had actually been coming since April.

“Although this fact is of vital importance to contribute to the sustainability of the Windpeshi wind farm, the project continues with another active lock within the park area, completing more than 70 days in 2023 without the company being able to progress smoothly with the works contemplated in the construction schedule”, Enel stated.

Project location. / PHOTO: GOOGLE EARTH.

WHAT IS THE FUTURE OF THE PARK?

“The Company reiterates that it is evaluating all possible scenarios regarding the future of the project, an analysis that will be reviewed according to the required corporate instances to make a final decision.” added the energy company in a statement.

If construction is completed, Windpeshi would have a capacity of 205 megawatts (MW) and a transformer 220 megavoltamperios (MVA). Additionally, to transport the energy, it would use a high voltage line of 97 kilometers (km), of which 60 km are in charge of Enel Green Power and the other 37 km are under the responsibility of the ISA company.

