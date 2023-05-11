THE PARAGUAY THAT TRAVELED 105 COUNTRIES « News cde

NATIONALS (Editorial) Favio Patiño, a native of the city of Itauguá, Central department, is 35 years old and has been touring 105 countries. A self-described digital nomad, he calls the globe his office. Today he already plans to carry out a series of tours with backpackers from all over the world. The English language was the key that opened the doors to the world, when he began to study it at the age of 12, with the earnings that his father obtained from working as a shoemaker, he still did not think of traveling the world and getting to know so many countries.

“My grandfather Coti was the person who lent me money for my first trip in 2008 and my grandmother Rosa raised me and every Saturday after my English classes she would wait for me with a plate of food,” said the compatriot, who also did not forget of the friends and friends he made for the Earth.

Favio Darío Patiño Agüero, 34, is a native of the city of Itauguá, in the Central Department. In a communication with Última Hora, he reported that he is now a photographer, influencer and collaborator in two travel agencies that allow him to work while traveling around the world.

However, it was not always in these areas. After finishing high school, he wanted to study Medicine, but his family couldn’t pay for his studies, so he thought of becoming a bilingual Spanish-English teacher in Paraguay, since he already had a base and to soon have a job opportunity. .

At the age of 22, his language level was already very good and he got the opportunity to be a stewardess in an airline, which led him to live for five years in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where he took his first steps in photography, which he also expanded his horizons and then brought it to Paraguay in 2014.

“Through photography I was also able to do weddings abroad, I did the first one in Cancun (Mexico), then I managed to go to Spain, New York (United States). Now, this year, I went to Portugal, to Ireland, it kind of grew, ”she commented.

The young Paraguayan went abroad for the first time 14 years ago for an exchange program in the US, where he made his first friends from other nations.

During that time he had not yet considered being a globetrotter. “The idea of ​​reaching 100 countries was not something that started forever, it was something that came about with my job as a stewardess, which I left in December 2014,” mentioned Favio Patiño.

Of the 105 countries that he has already visited, 37 did so in just 12 months, from March 29, 2022 to March 29, 2023, with an average stay of 10 days per country, the year in which he also settled in Nepal for more of 40 days, where today he already plans to carry out a series of tours with backpackers from all over the world.

A month ago, from Iceland, where he toured the entire island as a tour guide, he gave a distance class on digital nomadism for students from the Catholic University, whom he visited this week to talk about this innovative working method, after an interview in the Paraguay TV program Tribuna.

comment

comment