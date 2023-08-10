igor duljaj sabah partizan | Sport

The coach of Partizan took full responsibility.

Source: YouTube/TV Arena sport

Partizan played badly and lost away to Sabah in Azerbaijan. With a score minus 0:2, the black and whites return to Belgrade, where they will have to reverse next Sunday in order to advance to the playoffs for placement in the group stage of the Conference League. Black and white coach Igor Duljaj took full responsibility for the bad result.

“It has to be better. We entered the game very badly, they deservedly won. We kicked only a few times, which is unacceptable and this is purely my fault and my responsibility. What I need to say to the players, I will say“, said Duljaj, emphasizing what was unacceptable from the start.

“The problem was how we got into the game. That is my responsibility and it has nothing to do with the player. A better relationship is needed and it will be for sure“, the black and white coach added decisively.

