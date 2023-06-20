Ikaro Kadoshi participates in the Seminar at “Nosso Lar” – MONDO MODA

Journalist, Drag-queen and presenter of the Prime Video reality show “Caravana das Drags”, alongside Xuxa Meneghel, Ikaro Kadoshi participates in the Seminar “Diversity and Spirituality” at Sala São Paulo at the Center for Spiritist Studies “Nosso Lar”, on Saturday, July 22nd, from 3 pm to 6:30 pm.

This event will address topics that invite us to rethink our relationship with diversity and spirituality, such as the LGBTQIAP+ universe, homosexuality, prejudice, conduct and sexual freedom, highlighting the importance of responsibility for life and the meaning of existence.

It will also be questioned whether there are sexual patterns and how spirituality relates to freedom. It will be a unique opportunity to promote dialogue and understanding, encouraging an environment of respect and acceptance.

About Guest Ikaro Kadoshi

Born Tiago Liberato in the city of São José dos Campos, São Paulo, at the age of 19 he discovered the art of makeup, personifying movie stars and the world of androgyny. In the year 2000 Ikaro Kadoshi was born. The origin of the name is from Greek mythology. Kadoshi in Hebrew means “the saint”.

In Brazil, he performed alongside Bianca del Rio, Sharon Needles, Alyssa Edwards, Alaska Thunderfuck, Adore Delano and others from the reality show “RuPaul’s Drag Race”. He is currently one of the regular cast artists at the Blue Space nightclub – the oldest venue for the drag scene in Brazil.

Ikaro Kadoshi ranges from androgynous to theatrical, from exotic to fashion. She also acts as a hostess at closed parties and corporate events. Graduated in Journalism, he is an influencer of the LGBTQIAP+ public. In 2016 he entered into a marketing partnership with Make Up For Ever, the French brand of the Louis Vuitton group.

In 2023, he became one of the presenters of the Prime Video streaming reality “Caravana das Drags”, alongside Xuxa Meneguel.

Service

Seminar “Diversity and Spirituality”

Date: Saturday, July 22nd

Hours: 3pm to 6:30pm

Venue: Center for Spiritist Studies “Nosso Lar” (Rua da Abolição, 1553 Ponte Preta – Campinas/SP) The event does not allow children. Teenagers aged 12 and over can participate.

ATTENTION: It will not be possible to pick up the car before the end of the event (22:30). Spaces are in drawers. If you use our parking space, be aware of this factor.

Clique here To sign up.

