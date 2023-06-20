Inntones Festival serves the finest jazz on the farm in July

A fixed point for music lovers from the region and jazz fans from all over the world: Year after year, dozens of radio stations carry the Inntones music festival from Paul Zauner’s Diersbach farm with recordings to millions of listeners all over the world.

Hundreds of visitors come from July 21 to 23 at the Buchmannhof to enjoy the live performance. Three days “full of tones, diverse characters and mystical grooves from all directions” have been announced.

Festival organizer Paul Zauner has again invited musicians from all over the world with their latest projects for this year. “The most promising” of the current music scene and this time almost half women are guests at the three-day jazz festival on the meadow and in the barn.

Most of the invited artists have never been heard live in this country. However, the festival will be opened by the “Who’s Who” of the Austrian jazz scene.

Austrian Syndicate is a project close to David Helbock’s heart, where the wild youngsters of jazz meet an internationally sought-after sideman.

Scandinavian musicians

In addition to Helbock, his mentor Peter Madsen as well as Raphael Preuschl, Herbert Pirker and Claudio Player are all working hard. Eight female musicians from Scandinavia can also be enjoyed on the opening day – the women’s orchestra Shamania. Other strong female formations at the festival: Nout from France, Helga Plankensteiner from South Tyrol and Zara McFarlane, who contributes British polish.

24-year-old Johanna Summer from Plauen is the German shooting star on the piano, exploring the borderline between classical and improvised music. The “Balanescu Quartet” lets its Romanian roots ring out. Vieux Farka Touré comes to Diersbach from Mali.

A children’s program is also planned at the Inntones Festival, whose cuisine has long since gained national fame. Camping and camping on the site is also possible again.

All information about tickets and further details about the exact program can be found at www.inntoene.com

