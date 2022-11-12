Home News 27 new local confirmed cases in Urumqi, Xinjiang, 664 new local asymptomatic infections |
27 new local confirmed cases in Urumqi, Xinjiang, 664 new local asymptomatic infections

At 22:20 on November 12, the Information Office of the People’s Government of Urumqi, Xinjiang held a press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. It was notified at the meeting that as of November 12, before the press conference, there were 27 new local confirmed cases in Urumqi. Among them: 3 cases in Tianshan District, 5 cases in Shayibak District, 6 cases in High-tech Zone (new urban area), 6 cases in Shuimogou District, 4 cases in Economic and Technological Development Zone (Toutunhe District), and 3 cases in Midong District; newly added There were 664 local asymptomatic infections, including 127 in Tianshan District, 133 in Shayibak District, 86 in High-tech Zone (New Urban District), 85 in Shuimogou District, and 112 in Economic and Technological Development Zone (Toutunhe District). 121 cases in Midong District were found in nucleic acid screening of quarantined medical observers, medium and high-risk areas, closed-loop management units and communities, and they were transferred to designated medical institutions or makeshift hospitals for treatment or isolation observation, and newly released medical observation asymptomatic 62 cases were infected. (CCTV News)

