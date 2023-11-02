Home » Ilaria De Rosa, the hostess arrested for hashish freed in Arabia
World

Ilaria De Rosa, the hostess arrested for hashish freed in Arabia

by admin
Ilaria De Rosa, the hostess arrested for hashish freed in Arabia

«I have just been informed that Ilaria De Rosa, the young flight attendant from Resana (Treviso) arrested in Saudi Arabia last May, was expelled and boarded on the Saudia Airlines Jeddah-Rome flight, arriving in Rome at 1.40pm local time» . This was reported by the Venetian senator Pierantonio Zanettin (FI). The woman, arrested for possession of a small quantity of drugs, however, according to local sources, appears not to be close to returning to her residence in Veneto.

Although she always declared herself innocent, the Arab government did not grant her any reduction in her sentence and she was released as expected after six months of detention. Furthermore, the girl will no longer be able to return to Saudi Arabia because she has been expelled from the country.

De Rosa, who was living in Jeddah at the time as an employee of the Avion Express company, had asked several times for a pardon which had never been granted. According to the Jeddah Court, the police found De Rosa with a joint in his hand, but the young woman always defended herself by saying that it was not hers and that she had not used it, so much so that during the first hearing a couple of her peers had assumed the responsibility of being the holders of the drugs (hashish), but this was not enough to exonerate De Rosa.

See also  And now in China, kids want to drink yellow wine

You may also like

In Australia, the woman accused of poisoning and...

Mexican Authorities Locate 305 Wanted Foreign Nationals After...

Controversy over Netanyahu’s son: “Ambushed in Miami, he...

The US opposes Israel’s plan for Gaza: “No...

Tropical Storm Pilar causes fatalities and evacuations in...

Session of the National Assembly of the RS...

Internet quality in Italy is 17% higher than...

Former Presidential Advisor Arrested on Charges of Being...

Luxury watches, what you need to know before...

Udinese Cagliari 1-2, goals and highlights: Lapadula decides...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy