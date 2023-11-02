Russian joke, Meloni loses international credibility. And now everything changes

Giorgia Meloni, Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden

Meloni slips on the only issue on which she had passed with flying colours, foreign policy. And now there are sorrows for Italy…

Until yesterday all the polls and opinion leaders agreed on one point: the prime minister Giorgia Meloniafter just over a year in government, he had shone above all in foreign policy and in his ability to weave international relations, bringing Italy back to the center of the European and world political and diplomatic scene.

But today, in the aftermath of the incredible joke by Russian comedians on the Prime Minister with those heavy judgments on Ukraine Zelensky, officially supported without ifs or buts in all forums, casts a shadow on our country’s foreign policy line. On the other hand, signals had arrived in recent weeks, timid from ministers Crosetto and Tajani and more explicit in a pacifist key and to stop the sending of weapons from the leader of the League group in the Senate Romeo, who expresses Salvini’s position and not the personal he.

An embarrassing shadow for Meloni who is at serious risk – according to what Affaritaliani.it has gathered in the political circles of the majority – to damage relations with the main partners, especially the G7. First of all with the American president Joe Bidenwith which, despite the political distances, Melons he had established an excellent personal relationship (everyone will remember the photo holding hands).

Biden, despite the Israel-Hamas war and the skepticism of some US Republicans regarding support for Kiev, is committed to keeping the coalition that supports Zelensky united. But the tension is destined to rise even with Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister at the forefront of unconditional support for Kiev. A political figure who is very useful to Meloni for the strategy on Africa (the Mattei plan) and the containment of illegal immigration towards the Italian coasts.

At the European Union level, then, Meloni’s words to Russian comedians lead the leader of the Brothers of Italy to be very similar to the Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban and Slovak Robert Fico, just elected in Bratislava, who are considered closest to Vladimir Putin and critical of the US and NATO strategy of continuing to send armaments. Obviously too Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholzthe EU’s majority shareholders, certainly did not appreciate the prime minister’s judgements, explain majority sources.

And so for Meloni, grappling with various internal troubles – from the economic maneuver which risks not being as well protected in Parliament as he would like, to the dispute with the allies of Centre-right on the premiership and institutional reforms – the international front is now also opening up, the only point on which he had shone and achieved good results. With a gaffe, a slip (in addition to the disaster and the embarrassing fool of the security flaws and controls of Palazzo Chigi) which seriously risks weakening our country on the main world dossiers: from the issue of migrants to the gas supply to reforms to Bruxelles which will mark the fate of the EU (and Italy) in the coming years. A real mess.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Facebook

X

