predictions, bans and closed schools

Valentina Bocchino November 2, 2023

It came into force this morning at 6am.weather alert for thunderstorms and widespread rain: in zone B, which includes the center of Liguria and Genoa, it will remain yellow due to thunderstorms and widespread rain until 9pm, while in zone C which includes the east from Portofino to the border with Tuscany it will become orange from 8am and, while in the small basins it will return to yellow at 9pm, in the medium and large basins it will remain orange until midnight. Same thing in zone E, the eastern hinterland.

As regards the schools, in the yellow alert areas they remain open while in the orange alert areas it is the mayors of the individual municipalities who evaluate: they remain closed, for example, in Crocefieschi, Rapallo and Ronco Scrivia (where the ASL 3 clinic in Borgo Fornari will also remain closed), Santa Margherita Ligure, Sestri Levante. In Chiavari only the complexes of via Castagnola 2, 4, 11 and 15, via Santa Chiara 20 adjacent to the Bacezza river, and via Milo 121 remain closed.

Many cemeteries – despite being the day of commemoration of the deceased – they will remain closed due to the alert.

In via ai Pini di Rivarolo, around 8 in the morning, the presence of a fallen tree on the road was reported: local police were on site to assess the case.

The forecast and trend for the weekend

Lorenzo Badellino, expert in 3bmeteo.comexplains to GenovaToday that an intense Atlantic disturbance will pass through today, Thursday 2 November, on our region, triggering a significant worsening. The front in question will lead to the Atlantic storm called “Ciaran”, with its center on the British Isles, and will give rise to rainfall starting in the morning, destined to intensify from the afternoon when it will also be accompanied by thunderstorms.

By the evening, the peak of the bad weather will be concentrated between Genoa and La Spezia, with thunderstorms of strong intensity and of a cloudburst nature and overall rainfall accumulations that may exceed 100 mm, generating local hydro-geological criticalities.

In the meantime, the weather will tend to improve in the western sector, with clear spells advancing from the west. Strong Libeccio winds are also expected with gusts of up to 100km/h and storm surges on the coast between Genoa and La Spezia.

Friday the disturbance will move eastwards and the weather will improve across a large part of our region, with large clearings starting in the morning, followed however by a slight variability during the day in the Eastern sector, where some showers may reappear. Meanwhile, strong west-southwest ventilation will remain which will cause further storm surges on the eastern coast.

Saturday a new disturbance will reach Liguria, giving rise to a resumption of rain during the day, more frequent once again in eastern Liguria, while on Sunday there will be an improvement with large clearings extending from the west.

Strong wind and storm: the bans in Genoa

Along with the weather alert, strong gale force wind and intense storm warnings were also issued for today, November 2nd.

Here are the Municipality’s wind bans:

Ban on elevated transit for two-wheeled vehicles, tarpaulins and vans. Gardens, parks and closed cemeteries to the public

And for the storm:

Do not park on the coast, coastal roads, piers, piers. No bathing/use of boats. Secure anything that can be overwhelmed/cause damage.

Lake Brugneto at the limit: “It is thought it will overflow”

In recent days, the Antola Park warned: for today, Thursday, 140 mm of rain is expected and, as regards Lake Brugneto, “it is thought that it will overflow on this occasion. 10 million of water retained. We have risen by more than one metre, tests carried out recently, everything is ready”. However, the Park is in constant contact with Ireti and says that the controlled procedure to lighten the reservoir is ready.

