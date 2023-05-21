Home » Ilaria De Rosa, the Venetian hostess who disappeared in Saudi Arabia is in prison: “Arrested for drugs”
A young one hostess of Treviso, Ilaria De Rosawas arrested in Saudi Arabia. The accusation made by the authorities of the country governed by the king Salman bin Abd al-Aziz Al Saudis that of international traffic of narcotic substances and the 23-year-old was preventively locked up in prison. Originally from FeelingDe Rosa has no precedent and the Farnesinaas far as we learn, is in dialogue with Saudi Arabia to define the contours of a story that is still to be clarified.

The woman – employee of the Lithuanian company Avion Express – had disappeared since 5 maggio last. Since that day she had never heard from her again family, although the contacts were usually daily. The initial idea was that it was a kidnappingbut then it was the Saudi Arabian authorities who clarified that De Rosa is in prison.

A condition that immediately alerted the Italian authorities due to the severity of the Arab laws and for the prison conditions in Saudi Arabia which have often been criticized by ong active in the field of human rights. De Rosa – as reconstructed from Republic – And uncensored and knows very well Pike, destination of the Avion Express flight. As reported by the Courier of the Venetothe cameras – according to what has been reconstructed so far – they filmed her in the Spectrum Residence Sultan hotel, as she gets into the car with three men and, judging by the footage, he would have done it voluntarily.

