iliad, a new Revolution coming?

by admin
It is not a rumor but a certainty. By now the url of the next one is also running iliad revolution.

We had already written something, for some time now the operator’s entry into the commercial sales network of multi-brand stores seems to be closer and the date of Tuesday 25 July 2023 maybe it’s the right one.

Benedetto Levi has (not) answered in our interview, the feeling is that it is the transition that was expected in the whole sector.

“iliad is waiting for you to tell you about a space novelty” reads the message intended for the first round of contacts already reached in recent days.

The domain of the site speaks for itself: rivoluzione-iliad.it

Let the surprise come true.

