Iliad announces theoperation of the co-investment agreement with FiberCop, infrastructure company of the TIM group. One year after the launch of the FTTH (Fiber To The Home) fiber, the company continues to invest in the development and diffusion of the latest generation connectivity in Italy, reaching more than 8 million 500 thousand housing units in about 350 cities Italian.

Soon however, Iliad promises, thanks to the process of expanding fiber coverage and today’s implementation yes “will come to exceed 10 million housing units”. Iliad confirms the commitments and distinctive features that in September 2022 had yielded over 9.3 million active users in Italy: zero hidden costs and zero nasty surprises, FTTH at 19.99 euros per month for mobile users with an offer at 9.99 euros and automatic payment, otherwise 24.99 euros per month.

Even in the case of using the FiberCop network, the French operator confirms the download speed of 5 Gbps maximum overall, a performance made possible by the decision to also invest in the fixed network and to install its own FTTH EPON network technology. Iliad’s fiber offer included and also includes the Iliadbox, i.e. the router designed “in house”, available with Wi-Fi 6 technology, which allows you to reach a download speed of 1 Gbps with Wi-Fi alone.

FiberCop is the heir to Flash Fiber, the joint venture between TIM and Fastweb which was supposed to cable 29 cities in FTTH fiber by 2020. FiberCop received the go-ahead from the AGCM in February last year, after having considered the proposed commitments by TIM, Fastweb, Tiscali and by the functional KKR fund companies “to the achievement – by 2026 – of the more general connectivity objectives at 1 Gbit/second throughout the national territory”.