iliad, eSIMs available from today: here’s how to get them and how much they cost

The operator continues to develop and digitally innovate at the service of users

iliad today announces the introduction of its own e.g, the virtual SIM that allows you to subscribe to iliad offers without the need for a physical SIM. A further step forward in the evolution of communication technologies, which responds concretely to the voice and daily needs of the iliad mobile community.

One of the main features of the eSIM is its convenience. With the eSIM it will no longer be necessary to insert or remove the SIM from your smartphone, thus eliminating the risk of losing or damaging it in the process. The eSIM is a sustainable solution, because it does not need any material support or packaging.

From today, with the introduction of the eSIM, the 10 million iliad mobile users and those who want to join the #Revolutioniliad will be able to enjoy the benefits offered by this novelty. However, the possibility of activating the desired mobile offer is always available by choosing the physical SIM option.

The iliad eSIM is available for all mobile offers of the operator.

For who is it Already a member iliad:

for those who have an offer for €9.99 or request to switch to an offer for €9.99, eSIM activation is free; for those who have an offer with a rate of less than €9.99, iliad provides for a one-off activation cost of €9,99;

For i new iliad usersregardless of the offer subscribed, the activation cost of the eSIM is €9,99.

To install the iliad eSIM on your smartphone, simply frame the QR codeprovided at the time of subscription, enter the secret code received upon completion of the subscription and follow a few simple configuration steps required by your device.

The eSIM can also be transferred from one device to anotheroffering greater flexibility to users who change phones: simply uninstall it from the old device and reuse the QR code, available from your Personal Area or in the subscription email, on the new smartphone.

The iliad eSIM is available on iliad.itat Simbox present in the 38 Flagship Stores, in all iliad Corners and by calling 177. Simply choose the “eSIM” option when subscribing to the offer or request it, in the case of an iliad user, from the Personal Area.

For more information and to find out the list of eSIM-compatible devices, visit the website iliad.it/eSIM.

