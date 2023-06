At the end of 2023, the contract of the most promising Swiss ranking driver expires. Gino Mäder can imagine a change to a Swiss team, but a transfer to a top team is more likely.

“You can develop a leadership role”: Gino Mäder also believes he can play a leading role in a large team. Severin Bigler / AZM

Anyone interested in bike racing will sooner or later consult the Pro Cycling Stats website, which has all the results, as well as pertinent to off-the-cuff information about events, teams and riders. The portal is the encyclopedia of cycling. What is written there is considered true in the scene.