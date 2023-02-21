The operator announces in a press release that from today new users in the three cities will be able to activate fixed network services in optical fiber at a download speed of 2.5 Gbit/s

iliadthe operator that has revolutionized the telephony market by guaranteeing quality and transparency to its users, continues to evolve its services.

From today, in fact, for all new users in the municipalities of Milano, Bologna e Torinoit will be possible to activate the fiber at a download speed fino a 2,5 Gbit/s divided between Wi-Fi and ethernet ports.

However, the characteristics that made it remain unchanged iliad the standard bearer of transparency in the Italian telephone market:

€19.99 per month for iliad mobile users with an offer of €9.99 per month with automatic payment (credit/debit card, IBAN), otherwise €24.99 per month

installation cost €39.99 one-off

guaranteed price FOREVER, with no hidden costs and no duration constraints

iliadbox Wi-Fi 6 the router entirely made in iliad, designed and tested to last at least 10 years, with Wi-Fi download up to 1 Gbit/s, on free loan

unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles in Italy and to landlines in more than 60 countries around the world

For users of municipalities other than Milan, Bologna and Turin, iliad’s fiber offer allows them to navigate at high speed fino a 5 Gbit/s, divided between Wi-Fi and ethernet ports. iliad was the first operator to offer this speed, made possible thanks to the decision to invest directly in fiber optic infrastructure, not only in the design and construction of the iliadbox, but also in the development and installation of proprietary equipment in the exchanges, so as to be able offer unique performances on the market.

In Milan, Bologna and Turin, since it was not possible to install proprietary equipment in exchanges, until yesterday the maximum download speed was 1 Gbit/s. From today onwards – thanks to a technological development by our partner Open Fiber – new users will be able to surf at up to 2.5 Gbit/s in download.

iliad is working to also allow its users in these three municipalities to choose theupgrade of the service to obtain fiber services at the new speed.