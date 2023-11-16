Iliad FTTH fiber from today also in the white areas of Italy: costs and methods

From today the iliad optical fiber is available in white areas of our country. I am 3 million new homes covered by the French operator’s FTTH network for a total of more than 13 million homes.

White areas: areas of Italy with market failure in which private individuals do not find it convenient to invest. The Government’s intervention translates into the implementation of measures to support the construction of the broadband network infrastructure. According to the provisions of the BUL Plan, Open Fiber is responsible for the construction and management of the (public) fiber optic network in these areas.

The connection speed offered by iiliad in white areas reaches up to 1Gbps in download e 300Mbps in upload con tecnologia FTTH GPON.

Monthly cost: 19.99 euros/month if you are an iliad customer with an active mobile offer of 9.99 euros/month and automatic payment. In all other cases: 24.99 euros/month

One-time installation cost: 39,99 euro

iliadbox WiFi 6 even

unlimited calls to national landlines and mobiles and over 60 countries

iliad explains that fiber installation may take a few weeks”due to the infrastructural complexities that characterize the white areas“:

preliminary inspection of installation of iliadbox and any iliad WiFi extender (approximately 2 hours)

The telephone operator led by CEO Benedetto Levi recently announced the fiscal results for the third quarter of 2023, the 22nd consecutive year of growth for the company.

mobile users: 10,475,000+359,000 compared to the previous quarter

fiber users: 172,000+23.000

The extension of the service to white areas will contribute to a further strengthening of the operator’s market shares.