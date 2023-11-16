Volley Modica, second consecutive success

Second consecutive success for the Serie D team of Avimecc Volley Modica.

The boys coached by Ciccio Italia, in fact, at the “Geodetico” in via Fabrizio, beat Usco Gravina in three sets, 25/15, 25/22, 25/23, on Saturday afternoon.

A success that came after a subdued performance by the young Modica roster made up exclusively of boys from the under 19 and under 17 teams, who after having won the opening set rather easily, relaxed their concentration allowing the Etna team to play the remaining sets on equal terms.

Coach Ciccio Italia, however, managed to wake his athletes from their torpor and in the crucial moments of the contest they managed to score the points necessary to win the three points up for grabs which allow them to remain in command of the ranking with full points.

In the next round the young blue and whites will be involved in the derby on the Volley Giarratana field.

