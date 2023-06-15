Iliad launches the eSIM for new and existing customers! How to activate it

Iliad launch today e.g , CEO Benedetto Levi had recently announced its imminent debut and now it is finally available for new and existing customers. We remind you that in Italy eSIMs are already offered by the three operators TIM, Vodafone and WindTre and for their operation they require a compatible smartphone . Before proceeding with the possible transition from physical SIM to virtual SIM, therefore, the advice is to check compatibility with the service. Below is the list of smartphones compatible with the iliad eSIM:

ALL THE DETAILS: WHO, HOW AND HOW MUCH IT COSTS

The eSIM can be activated by new customers and come on already customers directly from the official website or, alternatively, at the SIMBOXes, the iliad Corners and by calling 177. These are the costs and activation methods:

HOW TO ACTIVATE

To install and activate the eSIM you need to be connected to a WiFi network and follow these simple steps:

scan the QR code that you receive by mail or in your personal area

that you receive by mail or in your personal area enter the secret code

follow the next configuration steps

However, it is always possible to configure the eSIM manually.

Recall that the eSIM can be transferred from one smartphone to another completely free of charge by uninstalling it from the old device and always using the same QR code on the new one:

connect to WiFi network

uninstall the eSIM from the old smartphone

go to Personal Area in Switch from physical SIM to eSIM

download the QR code to the new smartphone

follow the instructions

Up to 9 eSIMs can be installed on iOS, most Android devices allow you to install up to 5. NOTE: eSIMs can only be used one at a time.