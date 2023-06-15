Iliad launches the eSIM for new and existing customers! How to activate it

Iliad launch today e.g, CEO Benedetto Levi had recently announced its imminent debut and now it is finally available for new and existing customers. We remind you that in Italy eSIMs are already offered by the three operators TIM, Vodafone and WindTre and for their operation they require a compatible smartphone. Before proceeding with the possible transition from physical SIM to virtual SIM, therefore, the advice is to check compatibility with the service. Below is the list of smartphones compatible with the iliad eSIM:
ALL THE DETAILS: WHO, HOW AND HOW MUCH IT COSTS
The eSIM can be activated by new customers and come on already customers directly from the official website or, alternatively, at the SIMBOXes, the iliad Corners and by calling 177. These are the costs and activation methods:
- new customers:
- when activating the offer, simply select eSIM as the type of support
- activation cost: 9,99 euro (same price as the physical SIM)
- already customers:
- the activation takes place from the customer area under the heading “My offer“. Once selected “Switch from physical SIM to eSIM” we proceed to the request. It reads:
- upload a photo of your current SIM and a copy of your tax code
- download your eSIM, complete the configuration and start surfing!
- activation cost:
9,990 euro in promotion for those who have activated or requested to switch to an offer of 9.99 euros/month. If your offer costs less than 9.99 euros/month, the activation cost is 9.99 euros.
HOW TO ACTIVATE
To install and activate the eSIM you need to be connected to a WiFi network and follow these simple steps:
- scan the QR code that you receive by mail or in your personal area
- enter the secret code
- follow the next configuration steps
However, it is always possible to configure the eSIM manually.
Recall that the eSIM can be transferred from one smartphone to another completely free of charge by uninstalling it from the old device and always using the same QR code on the new one:
- connect to WiFi network
- uninstall the eSIM from the old smartphone
- go to Personal Area in Switch from physical SIM to eSIM
- download the QR code to the new smartphone
- follow the instructions
Up to 9 eSIMs can be installed on iOS, most Android devices allow you to install up to 5. NOTE: eSIMs can only be used one at a time.
