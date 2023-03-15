Iliad continues to stand out as one of the most accessible telephone companies on the Italian market.

This is also confirmed by the offers available this March, which continue to aim in the same direction: convenience.

The Iliad March discounts for your home are here

If you are looking for some extremely advantageous offer for your home, which can guarantee you internet access and a telephone line, here you will find the opportunity you are eagerly looking for!

One of the company’s latest offers is Iliad Box: a package that includes a multitude of benefits such as internet connection, calls and modems. Thanks to Iliad discounts, the cost goes from 14.99 euros to 9.99 euros per month for all mobile customers, while for all the others it is 19.99 euros per month instead of 24.99 euros.

The Iliad Box package

To this we must add the installation of the service and the modem, which costs 39.99. The Iliad Box package includes an Iliad Box modem on free loan, Wi-Fi 6 technology with Wi-Fi up to to 1 Giga, download speeds up to 5 Giga (divided between Wi-Fi and Ethernet ports), unlimited calls in Italy and over 60 countries and, finally, the Iliadbox Connect App with which you can keep your subscription under control

Before making any subscription for your apartment make sure you know the coverage in your area. Today Iliad manages to cover – with a download speed that aIt reaches up to 1 Giga and uploads up to 300 Mega – cities like Milan, Bologna and Turin without problems. In still other cities, the Iliad connection also manages to reach a download speed of up to 1 Giga and an upload speed of up to 300 Mega.

Mobile offers

If, on the other hand, you’re happy with your connection and were simply looking for a new phone service, here’s what you need to know about it Iliad’s mobile offers: the basic package offers unlimited minutes and messages, and 150 Giga of connection, for only 9.99 euros per month.

There are also other packages, more or less expensive, that they keep the messages and minutes unlimited but provide a different number of gigs, so as to adapt to every type of need: for 7.99 euros a month you can have access to 100 Gb, while with 13.99 euros a month it will be 300 gigabytes. Whichever offer you choose, activation costs 9.99 euros.

For further details and offers, we advise you to visit the official Iliad website, where you will find some of the most convenient offers, already described in this article, or even other packages that could be adapted to more particular needs. Perhaps you will not find the precise number of Giga you are looking for, but one thing is certain: you will hardly find more advantageous prices. In short, if your main goal is to save money, Iliad is for you.