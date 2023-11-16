iliad, the fiber optic offer arrives in white areas

iliad’s super-fast FTTH connection is now available in white areas

The announcement was in the air, now it’s official: iliad expands its coverage and reaches the Italian territory in an increasingly widespread way.

From today the FTTH (fibre-to-the-home) connection reaches 3 million new homes, in the so-called white areas, reaching a total of over 13 million homes.

The operator continues its contribution to the spread of ultra-broadband in the country, offering a high-quality, accessible and transparent service and working towards a fully inclusive digital society, even in those areas hitherto most affected by the digital divide.

The iliad offer in the white areas

In the Municipalities of the white areas – areas of the Peninsula usually with low population density, in which Open Fiber creates and manages, as part of the BUL Plan, a public fiber optic network – covered by the FTTH connection, the operator offers super-fast connection performance with speeds of up to 1 Gbps in download and up to 300 Mbps in upload.

For the home connection there is iliad fiber

With the aim of guaranteeing all its users latest generation connectivity, iliad uses exclusively fiber to the home (FTTH) technology and offers a 100% super-fast fiber offer, without hidden costs and at a price guaranteed FOREVER .

The offer

– €19.99 per month for existing iliad mobile users with a voice and data offer at €9.99 per month with automatic payment method setting, and for those who switch to an offer with these characteristics also when subscribing to the fiber offer. Otherwise €24.99 per month;

– iliadbox Wi-Fi 6, the router entirely made in iliad. Its unique shape and round design distinguish it from other routers on the market, making it a real design element, at the same time attentive to sustainability. Designed and tested to last at least 10 years, it is supplied on free loan for use;

– Unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles in Italy and to landlines in more than 60 countries around the world;

– Installation cost equal to 39,99€ only one.

From today all users of the affected municipalities can activate iliad’s 100% fiber optic connection: both those who already have a fiber connection with another operator, and those who still surf with copper or copper-mixed fiber connections, and all those who wish to activate a new line.

Share this article:

Share this: Facebook

X

