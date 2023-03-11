Home World images from the USA – Corriere TV
It happened in Hillsboro, Oregon on February 27th. The man was later found hiding in the closet of an empty apartment

(LaPresse) The agents remove the handcuffs and the defendant flees the courtroom. It happened in Hillsboro, Oregon, USA. Edi Villalobos Jr. appeared before the jury Feb. 27 on charges of allegedly stabbing two men, killing one, two years ago. Security camera footage released Thursday, March 9 by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office shows the 28-year-old fleeing through the hallways of the building, pursued by officers who had removed his handcuffs shortly before. Police then found Villalobos hours later, hiding in a closet of an empty apartment. The trial was therefore postponed until September and the boy faces further charges. (Lapresse)

March 11, 2023 – Updated March 11, 2023, 6:37 pm

