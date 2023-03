After his success on Saturday, Marco Odermatt was able to secure victory in the Special World Cup in the second giant slalom in Kranjska Gora.

The first round on Sunday can be seen from 9.30 a.m. live on ORF1 and in the live stream (broadcast starts at 9.15 a.m.). The final starts at 12.30 p.m. (live on ORF1 and in the live stream).

start list in sport.ORF.at/skialpin