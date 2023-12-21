“Immigration arrests three Haitians linked to a network of falsification of immigration cards” | Daily List

Haitians Arrested in Santo Domingo for Immigration Card Fraud

The General Directorate of Immigration (DGM) has reported the arrest of three Haitians in Santo Domingo Este, linked to a structure accused of falsifying immigration identification cards. The individuals were posing as taxpayers to fill out documents for their compatriots who reside illegally in the country.

The institution explained that after intelligence work, Josué Toussaint, Josue Micel, and Wesly Louis were arrested on El Mesías Street, No. 84, in the Jerusalem Urbanization, in Santo Domingo Este, province of Santo Domingo.

During the immigration interdiction operation, several pieces of equipment used to issue the cards were seized from the detainees, including a laptop computer used to create the digital card and then send it for production to print it, four cell phones, and a passport, among other objects.

The individuals have been sent to the investigation department of the National Police for the corresponding purposes and their subsequent transfer to the Public Ministry for submission to justice.

Share this: Facebook

X

