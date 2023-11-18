Impending Eruption: Magma Channel in Iceland likely to Spew Lava

Create a news article using this content

After weeks of seismic activity, a magma channel on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland is likely to spew lava in the coming days. On the 17th local time, Christine Jonsdottir, head of the volcano department of the country’s Meteorological Administration, said that this is the most likely scenario.

DPA quoted geophysicist Benedikt Ofegsson as saying that there are clear signs that the magma channels beneath the Reykjanes Peninsula are expanding.

According to the Icelandic National Broadcasting Service, ground deformation continues, but at a slower pace.

According to data from the Icelandic Meteorological Office, a total of about 2,000 microtremors or small earthquakes were recorded in the 24 hours as of 12:00 UTC on the 17th. Most of the seismic activity was located in the area north of Mount Haga, towards the Reykjanes Peninsula Green. Sandnuk crater north of the town of Davik. According to the latest data and geophysical models, the possibility of a volcanic eruption is still very high. If the magma finally reaches the surface, Mount Haga will be the main eruption point.

At the same time, magma-reflecting gas was detected near the Swartsenge geothermal power plant, about 6 kilometers north of the town of Grindavik.

Seismic activity on the Reykjanes Peninsula has increased significantly since the afternoon of November 10. Due to the threat of potential underground magma eruption, the town of Grindavik declared a state of emergency that night, and about 4,000 residents were evacuated. Reuters reported that residents of the town were allowed to go home briefly on the 13th and 14th to retrieve important belongings. Long cracks ran through the ground in the center of the town, and the main street was impassable.

Iceland is located in the volcanic active zone of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, with many volcanoes, frequent geological activities, and rich geothermal resources.

In April 2010, a volcano under the Eyjafjallajökull in southern Iceland erupted, spewing large amounts of ash into the atmosphere. Because of concerns about volcanic ash damaging aircraft engines, the European aviation department closed European airspace for five days, resulting in the cancellation of about 100,000 flights and affecting millions of passengers.

Editor: Zhang Shiming

