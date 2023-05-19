In 50 thousand bewitched by Bruce Springsteen in Ferrara

breaking latest news – Lots of enthusiasm and no accidents for the 50,000 spectators who attended the concert by Bruce Springsteen and of the E Street Band in the Urban Park ‘Giorgio Bassani’ in Ferrara. Everything went smoothly, without hitches, despite the bad weather that plagued Emilia-Romagna. The Boss performed 27 songs, opening with “No surrender” and closing with “I’ll see you in my dreams”, acoustic only and Italian subtitles.

The outflow of fans was regular, under the supervision of the police and stewards. Springsteen had been missing from Italy for 7 years, now it will be Rome’s turn, with the concert on Sunday 21st at the Circus Maximus and where 60,000 spectators are expected. More heavy trucks with equipment will arrive on site tonight to complete assembly of the massive stage tomorrow that will host The Boss and the E Street Band on Sunday.

