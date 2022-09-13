Home World In a Sydney vault a secret handwritten letter from Queen Elizabeth: “To be read to citizens in 2085”
by admin
LONDON. According to the British tabloids, there would be a secret letter, never opened and therefore never read, that Queen Elizabeth II would have written about her in her own hand, addressed to the citizens of Sydney on the occasion of the restoration of the Queen Victoria Building. The news was released a few months after the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and a few days after the Queen’s death. The message is hidden in one of the city’s historic buildings, in a vault.

The letter would have been written over thirty years ago. It is not known if the staff in her Majesty’s service were ever aware of the content. What is known is that the letter is addressed to the “Just and Honorable Lord Mayor of Sydney, Australia”. With a precise indication, by the queen herself, that she could leave that letter protected in the vault for many years: Elizabeth II writes that it must be opened and “entrusted to the citizens of Sydney on a suitable day of your choice in the year 2085 AD” . Perhaps only the newly proclaimed King Charles III could decide to change the Queen’s wishes and immediately read those words of Queen Elisabeth.

