Today the board of directors of Sesa, the leading operator in the sector of technological innovation and IT services for the business sector, approved the financial results as at 31 July 2022 relating to the first quarter of the fiscal year as at 30 April 2023 .

In the first three months of the year, the Sesa group continues its development path with quarterly growth performance in revenues and profitability of 21.2% and 23.7% respectively, above both the 2011-2012 track record ( Cagr revenues + 11.2%, Cagr Ebitda + 15.5%). The first quarter shows solid organic growth with a contribution from external growth equal to approximately 35% of the total for the period.

The net profit attributable to the Adjusted Group at 31 July 2022 was Eu 23.3 million, up by 23.2%.

