In a video the anger of the head of Wagner Prigozhin against the Russian military leaders – Corriere TV

Yevgeny Prigozhin has released a video showing dead Wagner soldiers and asking for more ammunition from Russian military leaders. He then he announces the withdrawal from Bakhmut

Yevgeny Prigozhinhead of the Kremlin-backed Russian private mercenary group Wagner, posted a video on his Telegram channel showing dozens of dead Russian soldiers and attacks the Russian military leaders for his failure to supply ammunition to his forces.

With a volley of cursesPrigozhin accuses the Chief of Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov and the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for a “70% shortage of ammunition” on the battlefield in Ukraine and for the death of soldiers.

According to Prigozhin, the soldiers were killed in Ukraine on May 4th. The head of the Wagner also announced that on May 10 there will be the withdrawal of the battalion from Bakhmut. “In the absence of ammunition, they are doomed to senseless death,” Prigozhin points out.

May 5, 2023 – Updated May 5, 2023, 12:14 am

