Day of prayer, peace caravan, peace concert, march for peace and living together, peace tournament, national week of peace… Abundant initiatives in the name of peace are multiplying and intensifying , and in turn are storming Chadian public opinion.

For some time now, there has been an outbreak of business around peace and living together, from which the crooked men who take care of the management of public affairs in Chad benefit. And at every opportunity, they don’t hesitate for a second to deliver sketch-worthy performances to preach the gospel of hard-won peace. A gospel whose ineffectiveness leaves traces to be seen.

#Chad – a mission of advisers to the Primature, led by Abel Maïna and composed of Moustapha Ismaïl Yaya, Moustapha Mahamat Talgo and Rayhana Adam Saleh, is staying in Kelo to convey the message of peace and living together. pic.twitter.com/9xynicBwj1 — Alwihda Info (@alwihdainfo) March 3, 2023

However, so much the story seems worrying, its initiators have put the package on it. Go see the budgets allocated to this, the mobilization of people around and the communication that goes with it. Until a minister of national reconciliation at the center of initiatives for peace. At the same time, what’s funniest about these actions are their slogans and the movements behind them.

Peace Tournament poster. Photo credit: Moussa Tahir

Just last week, I remember broaching this subject with an acquaintance where I try in my own way to make him understand that all his budget-intensive actions carried out by the government will not bring harmony. And at the same time, these people just want to waste money and then come up with a script and say that they have reconciled the Chadians. This is where this knowledge asks me: Do Chadians need a football match to reconcile? “. As evidenced by the realities of the country, these are the bases of the deal between the leaders and their principles.

However, they make us believe that a football tournament or a one-night concert in N’Djamena will alleviate the problems, to deceive the fight. In view of the community conflicts that are taking place in the four corners of the country, it is not the sounds of tom-toms that were going to stop them.

Hopefully, you only have to watch what they do with the peace slogan to realize that it’s a way to line their pockets. And if we look even further at the principles that define these actions, it is pure and simple folklore, fun and a waste of money. There are clearly no real objectives targeted, but window dressing.

Moreover, the initiatives in the name of peace in Chad which compete in the streets of the city from left to right, have by no means given a real impact. There is the example of the recent concert of the French rapper Vegedream which saw a weak participation of the public. And I think that the money and energy spent unnecessarily could have been put elsewhere; for example in social justice, in education, in water and electricity, or in building hospitals, green spaces, cultural centers, libraries, cinemas or roads for Chadians. That’s peace.