The Chamber of the Chilean Parliament on Tuesday has approved by an overwhelming majority the reduction of working hours in the country from 45 to 40 hours per week. The bill had already been approved in the Senate last week and provides for working hours to be gradually reduced to 40 hours a week within five years. To become law, it will only have to be signed by President Gabriel Boric, who will most likely do so by next May 1st, International Workers’ Day.

The Chilean Chamber of Deputies approved the bill with 127 votes in favor and 14 against (it had been voted unanimously in the Senate). It is the second time that Chile has approved a reform of this type, after the 2005 parliament had established the reduction of working hours from 48 hours to 45. The law also provides that, with the agreement of the workers, the 40 weekly working hours can be spread over four working days instead of five (the so-called “short week”).

