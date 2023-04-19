In Florida it will no longer be possible to talk about issues related to the LGBT+ community in public schools

The Florida Ministry of Education, in the United States, has approved a provision that prevents issues related to the LGBT+ community from being addressed in public schools, in all classes of all levels.

The measure expands the ban under a highly controversial law passed by the state in April 2022. The law, informally called “Don’t say gay” and supported by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, among others Things prohibited discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in primary schools up to the third grade and limited discussions on issues related to the LGBT+ community from the third grade upwards.

With the new provision, which does not require legislative approval, the ban will be extended to all classes of public schools up to the last year of high school.

Teachers who violate the new rules will have their teaching license suspended.

Ron DeSantis was re-elected governor of Florida last November, after conducting a very aggressive electoral campaign, with which he tried to position himself in view of the Republican presidential primaries.