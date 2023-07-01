In France third night of violence and looting for the murder of Nahel. Crisis unit with Macron: “We will deploy even more police”

The France is on fire formurder of Nahel by the police and, after the third night of violencecon burning commissariats e looting in the shops, the authorities try to respond with a firm hand. But despite the practical results brought by the attempt to militarize the suburbs by sending 40 thousand agentsincluding i special departments and the leather heads, the inter-ministerial crisis unit has decided to avoid the more drastic measures speculate in the morning, how curfew e state of emergency.

The table, led by the president Emmanuel Macronconcluded with the announcement of thecancellation of major events in the coming days and a greater deployment of police in the streets “to contain the violence”fruit – according to the Elysium – of “an unacceptable exploitation of the death of a teenager”. Macron further cited the examples of TikTok e Snapchat where “violent rallies have been organised”. Therefore, he continued, “we will take several steps in the next few hours” to organize “the content withdrawal more sensitive”. The French government has therefore decided to cancel events of “major appeal” which “involve the mobilization of the forces of order and which may present security risks” in the current state of the country. Both concert dates of the singer have been cancelled Mylène Farmerscheduled tonight and tomorrow at Stade de Franceboth sold out in presale.

The meeting – which resulted in Macron’s early return from the European Council – came after one last night – as per the alert of the secret services that they had talked about a possible “propagation” of violence against the “symbols of the state” – in which the clashes have become heavier. TO Montignynear Paris, several shops and boutiques in a shopping center were looted. Various locations in the suburb of Paris, especially in the north, in the department Seine-Saint-Denis, were stormed. The commissariat of Saint-Denis was targeted by an attack, as was that of the neighbour Stains.

Fires have been set at Rosny-sous-Bois. Charles Aslangul, mayor of Bry-sur-Marne, denounced an attack with molotov and homemade rockets against municipal police premises, with subsequent set fire and looting. The police station was also attacked by about thirty people Alfortville. A Nantesin western France, a vehicle crashed into a supermarketbreaking through the gate and starting a looting.

Launch of roots also against buses a Grenoble, in southeastern France, with bus drivers refusing to continue operating. Molotov against an office of the police also to Pau, in the Pyrenees (west of the country). THE FIRE of Paris and the Ile-de-France region have called on Twitter not to clog the lines due to the huge number of emergency calls received in these hours. TO Nanterre, epicenter of the clashes, an armored vehicle of the riot control brigade has been deployed. TO TourAvignon, Nantes e Toulouse the men of the special departments are in action GIGN. The prefecture of Paris has reported on 1,569 fire set on fire during the night, including 1,500 in Paris and its surroundings, with 21 buses, 640 dumpsters and 5 construction sites set on fire. French interior minister Gerald Darmanin announced with a Tweet that 667 people they have been arrested e 249 agents have remained wounded.

