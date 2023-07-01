These haircuts are trending in 2023 and make you younger!

No matter how old we are, every woman is free to dress and wear her hair the way she wants. We should never let ourselves be told what we can and cannot do. But as we get older, our style also changes and we already know how to show off our assets in the best possible way. Of course there is no age limit for stylish haircuts and the selection of modern and upbeat hairstyles for women over 50 is now really huge. Whether for short, medium-length or long hair – we have looked at the latest hair trends for you and show you the most beautiful hairstyles that make you younger and are very trendy this summer. So read on and call the hair salon right now!

Upbeat hairstyles for women over 50: These haircuts are trendy in 2023

Just as the right hairstyle can cheat away a few years, the wrong haircut can make us look older than we actually are. A sleek cut can completely transform our look and there is actually a certain length of hair that makes you look younger. And no – just because you’re getting older doesn’t mean you should wear your hair razor short and boring. With the right tricks and tips, and proper hair care, you can still rock a long mane as you age. But enough talking, here are the coolest hairstyles for women over 50 that are trending this summer.

The French Cut for women over 50

As we age, our hair loses some of its volume and elasticity and feels somewhat lifeless. To counteract this, the magic word is: levels! Chic, cheeky and super easy-care – when it comes to upbeat hairstyles for women over 50, then the French cut is our undisputed number 1. This is a medium-length haircut in which the hair reaches about the collarbone. To give the look more dynamism, the French cut is complemented with fine, barely visible layers.

A fringed, slightly grown fringe complements the hairstyle optimally and also reinforces the rejuvenating effect. And the best? The hair does not have to sit perfectly with a French cut and the haircut lives from its nonchalance. The upbeat hairstyle in the undone look comes into its own and creates a wonderfully light, youthful feeling.

The modern shag cut

The modern shag cut is THE hairstyle trend for women over 50 and it’s not hard to see why. The fringed haircut scores with its casual chic and gives us a fresh, modern touch. The retro hairstyle from the 70s can be styled in many different ways and is always a great eye-catcher. Straight, with beach waves, with bangs, shoulder-length or long – there are absolutely no limits to your imagination!

Due to the several levels, the modern shag cut also provides more fullness and volume and is extremely easy to care for when it comes to styling. Just lightly shape it with some hair gel and voilà – you’re good to go. The modern shag cut is the perfect hairstyle for all women over 50 who don’t feel like standing in front of the mirror forever in the morning.

Der Stacked Bob

And what would our list of upbeat and modern hairstyles for women over 50 be without at least one bob variant? Do you feel courageous and not afraid of big changes? Then the Stacked Bob is exactly what you need! The trend hairstyle is currently experiencing a big comeback and suits absolutely every face shape and hair type perfectly. While thin hair gains more volume due to the asymmetrical cut, the stacked bob creates more structure for thick hair.

How strong the transition between the front and back side is is purely a matter of taste – either way, the stacked bob always looks gorgeous and emphasizes our facial features in the best possible way. As far as styling is concerned, the bob hairstyle for women over 50 is a real all-rounder. Sometimes straight, with a sleek look or casual with beach waves for short hair – there is hardly any other haircut that can be styled in so many different ways.

Soft Wavy Lob

Curls are probably the easiest way to spice up any hairstyle in no time. The soft wavy lob impresses with its elegance and is one of the most flattering hairstyles for women over 50 who want more volume in their hair. And if you want to keep your hair out of your face in the summer, you could easily pin the Wavy Lob up. And speaking of updos – in this article we will show you how to put up short hair and create great looks.

Curtain bangs for women over 50

Do you know the English saying “Bangs before botox”? Well, we agree 100%! Bangs are a quick and easy trick to cheat away a few years and refresh your hairstyle. But if classic, full bangs aren’t for you, then you can’t go wrong with trendy curtain bangs! The airy fringes skillfully hide small forehead wrinkles and frame our face perfectly. It doesn’t matter whether you have short or long hair – curtain bangs work with any hair length and provide a youthful, modern touch.