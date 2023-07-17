Home » In Iraq, a centuries-old minaret was torn down to make way for a road – Corriere TV
World

by admin
In Basra, a city in southern Iraq, the centuries-old minaret of a mosque was demolished last Friday. The local authorities explained that the demolition was decided for reasons of viability: the recovered space will be used for the widening of the roads. A choice that infuriated citizens and religious authorities, who condemned the administration’s measure, accusing it of being responsible for the erosion of Iraq’s cultural heritage. The minaret, 11 meters high, was built in 1727.

July 17, 2023 – Updated July 17, 2023, 11:44 pm

