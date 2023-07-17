Home » China’s growth is faltering, according to the latest economic data
Business

China’s growth is faltering, according to the latest economic data

by admin
China’s growth is faltering, according to the latest economic data

A man carrying a kite in the shape of China‘s national flag walks along the Huangpu River waterfront in Shanghai – across from the Pudong financial district of Lujiazui. A Chinese flag flies over Shanghai.

China released a series of disappointing data this Monday.

The Chinese economy grew 6.3 percent in the second quarter, falling short of forecasters’ expectations.

Retail sales were also down, suggesting the country’s recovery from the COVID crisis has stalled.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article

China has released a new set of economic data – and they’re looking grim.

The country may add subpar growth and flat retail sales to a growing list of red flags. They suggest that the Hopes for post-COVID economic revival-Pandemic have failed.

Here are the most important data that National Statistics Office published on Monday:

China‘s gross domestic product rose 6.3 percent in the three months ended June 30, up from 4.5 percent in the first quarter. That’s well below the 7.3 percent who economists polled by Reuters had expected. Retail sales growth slowed to 3.1 percent in June from 12.7 percent in the previous month. The consumer price index, which tracks inflation, rose just 0.7 percent year-on-year in the first six months of 2023. Youth unemployment skyrocketed: at the end of last month, 21 percent of 16-24 year olds were unemployed. Disappointing trade figures showed that exports – a key economic driver for China – fell 8.3 percent year on year in June, while imports fell 2.6 percent over the same period.

See also  After Credit Suisse deal: Swiss central bank raises key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points

read too

A professor who teaches HR management at the University of St. Gallen explains how AI is changing leadership

Beijing finally lifted its tough COVID restrictions in late 2022, raising hopes of a speedy recovery for the world‘s second largest economy. However, the latest research suggests that is far from the case as the country’s post-pandemic economic restart has so far fallen far short of expectations.

“The hangover from the pandemic is weighing on China‘s recovery,” said Harry Murphy Cruise, an economist at Moody’s Analytics, in a research note. “The year 2023 is becoming more and more a year to forget for China

Investors also seemed to take Monday’s data as worrying as stock market indices CSI 300 and Shanghai Composite fell by just under one point each until the final gong. China‘s ruling Politburo is due to meet later this month, and economists expect it to discuss a possible stimulus package to boost the country’s faltering growth.

read too

China‘s economic downturn is worse than many think, says a former Chinese real estate mogul

The People’s Bank of China already has that interest rates loweredto stimulate spending, but policymakers may be forced to consider more drastic measures to prevent the Year of the Rabbit from turning into a 12-month nightmare for the economy.

“Slacking GDP growth and weak June data should reinforce market sentiment that recovery momentum is slowing and more vigorous policy support is warranted,” Mark Haefele, UBS’s CIO of global wealth management, said in a note shared with Insider.

See also  China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission Dynasty Brother: Financial Technology Helps Inclusive Finance Must Attach Great Attention to Data Security and Continue to Enrich Supervision Methods and Means Provider Finance Associated Press

“We don’t expect to return ‚Bazooka-Stimulus‘Policy of previous crisis years, but we expect further action in the coming weeks,’ he added.

Read the original article in English here.

You may also like

Unicredit: plans new cost cuts for €500m

Tax official has built up a 935,000 euro...

Agcom, beacon of influencers similar to TV and...

N26 continues to be under strict regulatory oversight

The Brands That Pay You for Your Used...

Piazza Affari down to China. Only Wall Street...

Leadership Shake-up: SMIC Chairman Resigns and New Chairman...

“Traditional marriage is a risk of poverty for...

From Ferrero to Del Vecchio: Berlusconi’s death unlocks...

Bank of America: These 10 stocks will be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy