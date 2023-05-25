Home » In Japan, a man stabbed a woman and then shot two policemen: all three people died
In Japan, a man stabbed a woman and then shot two policemen: all three people died

In Japan, a man stabbed a woman and then shot two policemen: all three people died

In Nakano, Nagano Prefecture, Japan, a man stabbed a woman and then shot two policemen, killing all three people. According to reported by the Japan News Agency KyodoPolice received a call at around 4.25pm ​​local time from a witness who witnessed a man chasing and stabbing a woman. Upon arrival of the police, the attacker fired a shotgun, killing two officers and then locked himself up in a house. According to witnesses, he was wearing camouflage, a hat, sunglasses and a mask. The house where he was barricaded belongs to a local politician and, according to initial information, the attacker was his eldest son: after several hours he was arrested.

In Japan there are very few weapons in circulation, due to an extremely strict law that regulates their possession, as well as a series of cultural factors that make weapons a taboo in Japanese society (both for civilians and for the forces of the order). The most recent violent episode occurred on July 8, 2022 when former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot twice in the back in an attack while giving a public speech in Nara, near Kyoto : He had been airlifted to hospital and died a few hours later.

