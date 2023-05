Manchester United football players beat Chelsea 4:1 at home in the end of the 32nd round of the English league and after two years they advanced to the Champions League again. The Red Devils have moved up to third place, two points ahead of Newcastle, and in the event of a defeat in the final round, they will not drop lower than fourth position. The chance for a millionaire competition was lost to the fifth Liverpool, which awaits the Europa League next season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook