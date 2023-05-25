The new tools for the training of public personnel. The directive of the Minister for the Public Administration and the Syllabus platform

The appointments dedicated to illustrating the directive of the Minister “Planning of training and development of skills functional to the digital, ecological and administrative transition promoted by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan” and to present Syllabusthe new portal dedicated to the training of the human capital of the PA which will allow you to take part in targeted and differentiated training courses.

Arrived at hers fourth editionthe cycle of webinars is confirmed as an important opportunity to transfer skills and raise awareness of the entire training offer made available by the Department of Public Function dedicated to public administration personnel: a strategic resource, the enhancement and growth of which is essential for the innovation and the quality of services provided to citizens and businesses.

Three appointments expected, each lasting an hour and a halfcreated by Formez as part of the “Linea Amica Digitale” project and available entirely online on the Adobe Connect e-learning platform, scheduled as follows:

7 June 10.00 – 11.30 – Webinar 1: Training planning in the PA: methodological and operational references

– Webinar 1: Training planning in the PA: methodological and operational references June 8th 10.00 – 11.30 – Webinar 2: Syllabus: the new PA training hub

Webinar 2: Syllabus: the new PA training hub 9 June 10.00 – 11.30 – Webinar 3: Becoming a Syllabus user. Operating instructions

All HR managers, training and digital transition managers of all public administrations – central, regional and local – and all public employees in general can participate in the courses.

Program and registration (no later than 1 June at 9.30 until the maximum capacity of the virtual classroom is reached)

A fifth cycle of webinars will also be available from 19 to 22 June 2023.