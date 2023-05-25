Home » Ukrainian paramilitary group launches attack on Russia – EntornoInteligente
On May 22, 2023, a raid was carried out from Ukraine into the Grayvoronsky District of Belgorod Oblast, on the Russian border. Unfortunately, during the operation, at least one Russian border guard was recorded dead.

This attack is being carried out by two pro-Ukrainian forces: the Russian Freedom Legion, an international legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made up of Russian citizens, including defectors and volunteers; and the Russian Volunteer Corps, an independent paramilitary unit made up of emigrant Russian citizens who fought alongside Ukrainian forces.

The stated aim of the operation is to establish a “security corridor” or “demilitarized zone” to protect Ukrainian civilians from Russian attacks, according to the units involved and Ukraine’s military intelligence agency. However, a Ukrainian presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podoliak, has denied Ukraine’s involvement in this operation.

So far, the capture of at least two Russian towns by Ukrainian forces has been confirmed, and they have visually penetrated 6 km into Russian territory, with reports indicating an advance of up to 10 km. According to Russian sources, the force involved consists of more than 100 soldiers and several armored vehicles, as can be seen from videos of the incident. Rocket and artillery fire has also been reported. In addition, videos have been released showing surrendered Russian soldiers and equipment captured by Russian border guards.

The governor of Belogorod has announced the launch of an anti-terrorist operation and the implementation of martial law in the oblast. In response, Russia’s 74th Motor Rifle Brigade has reportedly been deployed, along with Russian Air Force fighters, who are reportedly in command of the action.

