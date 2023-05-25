“They increased our social work by more than 190% in one month”

The Federation of Volunteer Firefighters of Neuquén, made public its worry regarding the excessive increases they received in the contribution of their social work, provision dependent on the Institute of Social Security of Neuquén. Only in the last month the quota increased more than 190%.

“They increased us more than 190% in one month, we went from paying a fee of 10,500 as adherents to 29,000 pesos”Mariano Mansilla, a member of the Añelo rescue corps, told municipal radio.

The situation was denounced by the federation that brings together the barracks distributed throughout the province. As detailed, the ISSN fees are being paid with the own funds of each institutionHowever, if the disproportionate increases persist, they fear being able to take charge of the expense.

“Today we are solving it with a lot of effort between the barracks, for several months it has been paid with our own funds but we do not know how we will do it from now on” explained Mansilla, who clarified that this situation affects all the barracks equally.

Mansilla explained that requests were made to the ISSN for there to be some type of contemplation, since the Volunteer Fire Department does not have updatable backgrounds, in fact His request for the application of Law 3359, which establishes annual contributions to the rescuers’ corps, still persists. and it’s not up and running yet.

Concern among volunteer firefighters in Neuquén: repudiation of the increases

The Neuquén Federation of Volunteer Firefighters issued a statement last week repudiating the “sideral figure that ISSN imposes on those who selflessly and above all free of charge, work at the head of civil protection.”

«The provincial social work notified our institution of the Resolution 173, which establishes an increase for adherents that reaches up to 29.000 pesosfor each effective, “says the letter.

The federation reminded the community that the provision of social work for the service was “an achievement that cost a hard and long struggle” and called on the social work authorities to “the reflection so that they review the decision”.

Concern among volunteer firefighters in Neuquén: uncontrolled and disproportionate increases

As this medium was able to find out, the increase anticipated by the Neuquén Social Security Institute (ISSN), responds to the attributable update in the June quota.

This increase left the rate for the Children’s Plan (from 0 to 17 years) at 15,500 pesos, the Youth Plan (from 18 to 35 years) at 15,500 pesos and the Traditional Plan (applied to Volunteer Firefighters) at 29,000 pesos.

Although another increase was not reported for the month of July, the string of increases became noticeable in the pockets of adherents who had to pay 2,500 in March to 10,500 in April. With the new rate, the increase is estimated at about 195%.

