Home » In Myanmar there are thousands of displaced people due to fighting between the military junta and some armed groups that oppose the regime
World

In Myanmar there are thousands of displaced people due to fighting between the military junta and some armed groups that oppose the regime

by admin
In Myanmar there are thousands of displaced people due to fighting between the military junta and some armed groups that oppose the regime

In recent days, thousands of people have arrived in Myanmar left homeless due to the ongoing fighting between the military junta that governs the country and some armed groups that oppose the regime. Since Friday, an alliance of three armed groups – the Ta’ang National Liberation Army, the Arakan Army, and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army – has begun a coordinated attack to take control of some cities in Shan, a state in northeastern Myanmar. The military junta said it had suffered attacks in at least 10 different locations, all in Shan. It is estimated that the three groups together have at least 15 thousand fighters.

According to the United Nations, at least 6,200 people have been displaced, 600 of whom have fled to China. One of the three armed groups, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, released images on Monday showing its fighters occupying the town of Chinshwehaw, one of five border crossings between Myanmar and China. China has good relations with the junta, of which it is the main supplier of weapons, but also maintains relations with some Shan rebel groups, some of which are made up of ethnic Chinese.

Myanmar’s armed groups are usually organized along ethnic lines and demand greater autonomy for the region in which they are rooted. They have clashed with the government for decades, but since the 2021 coup, which brought the military junta to power, many autonomist groups have allied themselves with the People’s Defense Forces (PDF), the armed wing of the civilian government in exile. The government-in-exile is recognized by the European Union as Myanmar’s only legitimate one.

See also  UK cases of childhood hepatitis of unknown cause rise to 145

– Read also: The online game that finances the resistance in Myanmar

You may also like

Families Murdered in Russian-Occupied Eastern Ukraine: Outrage and...

Spain, young Leonor swears on the Constitution and...

For 70 percent of Americans, US support for...

2023 Day of the Dead Parade in Mexico...

Uri Magidish freed: who is the female soldier...

Ultrafast networks to enable digital healthcare, Vodafone at...

The Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza: Fuel Shortages Paralyze...

The base in the rear, “Ready in ten...

Chile’s Conservative Majority Approves Proposal for New Constitution...

Partizan Red Star statement by Željko Obradović |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy