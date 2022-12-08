Original title: U.S. media: In order to avoid escalation of the conflict with Russia, the United States secretly “downgraded” the Ukrainian “Hippocampus” system

Reference news network reported on December 6 The U.S. secretly modified the Seahorse multiple-launch rocket launcher system it sent to Ukraine so that the weapons could not be used to fire longer-range missiles at Russia, U.S. officials said. . The Biden administration said it was a necessary precaution to reduce the risk of a wider war with Moscow.

U.S. officials said the Pentagon modified the launchers so they could not fire long-range missiles, including U.S. Army tactical missiles with a range of nearly 200 miles.

The previously undisclosed modifications show how the Biden administration is carefully balancing support for the Ukrainian military with preventing the risk of an escalation of the conflict with Moscow, the report said. It also reflects concerns among U.S. administration officials that Ukraine may not follow through on a pledge not to strike Russian territory with U.S.-supplied weapons.

According to reports, on the 5th, explosions occurred at two Russian air force bases. Ukraine carried out the strikes using drones, and there is no evidence that U.S.-supplied weapons were used in the strikes.

The U.S. did not provide Ukraine with long-range Army tactical missiles, the report said. However, these modifications ensure that Ukraine cannot use the US-supplied Seahorse system to launch Army tactical missiles if Kyiv obtains them from other sources. Ukraine also cannot use the launchers to launch other types of long-range missiles, officials said.

The Pentagon declined to comment for this story.

The report pointed out that since February this year, the United States has gradually expanded the types of weapons provided to Kyiv, not limited to the “Javelin” anti-tank missiles obtained during the Trump administration.

According to reports, recently, Ukraine’s hopes of acquiring Western aircraft have been flatly rejected by the Biden administration. The Russian side has warned Washington against supplying long-range surface-to-surface missiles, such as Army Tactical Missiles. “If Washington decides to supply Kyiv with longer-range missiles, then it will cross the red line and become a direct party to the conflict,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova said in September.

In May, Biden said the U.S. would not provide Ukraine with “rocket systems that could hit Russia.” (compiled/painted)

Source: Reference news